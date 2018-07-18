Work has started to demolish houses in Aberdeen to make way for improvements to a notorious bottleneck.

Users of the Haudagain roundabout often face traffic-related delays.

The demolition work is under way in the Logie area of the city.

In all, 129 homes will be knocked down over the next four months. Most tenants have now been rehoused. Work on the roundabout - where the A90 meets the A96 - will not start until completion of the Aberdeen bypass later this year.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: "There is one tenant left in the phase one part of the development - where the road is being built - and we have reached agreement with them and they will be moving soon."