Plans to set up a space centre in Shetland have taken a step forward.

The proposals to create a launch facility along with a satellite tracking and communication centre in Unst were drawn up last year.

Shetland Space Centre (SSC) and Shetland Islands Council have now signed a memorandum of understanding with aerospace company Lockheed Martin.

SSC project director Scott Hammond described it as a "huge vote of confidence".

'Perfect location'

Patrick Wood, head of Lockheed Martin Space UK, said: "As the UK launches into the next space age, the Shetland Space Centre is the perfect location for vital ground stations as well as space situational awareness technology."

Unst is Scotland's most northerly island.

Scotland already has a successful space industry, building satellites and the components for them.