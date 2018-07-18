A new offer aimed at preventing strikes at Aberdeen International Airport has been accepted.

The revised 3% deal was put to members of the Unite union.

A series of 24-hour walkouts had been planned in the row over pay, with the first one due this Friday.

An airport spokesperson said of the accepted offer: "The industrial action proposed by members of the union has been cancelled as a result, ensuring that there will be no disruption."

Unite regional officer Tommy Campbell said: "Unite is pleased that the dispute with Aberdeen International Airport has now been resolved with all prospective industrial action now being cancelled.

"The company rightly recognised that our members deserved 3%."