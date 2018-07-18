Aberdeen Airport strikes averted as 3% pay offer accepted
A new offer aimed at preventing strikes at Aberdeen International Airport has been accepted.
The revised 3% deal was put to members of the Unite union.
A series of 24-hour walkouts had been planned in the row over pay, with the first one due this Friday.
An airport spokesperson said of the accepted offer: "The industrial action proposed by members of the union has been cancelled as a result, ensuring that there will be no disruption."
Unite regional officer Tommy Campbell said: "Unite is pleased that the dispute with Aberdeen International Airport has now been resolved with all prospective industrial action now being cancelled.
"The company rightly recognised that our members deserved 3%."