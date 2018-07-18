Image copyright Getty Images

A downgrading of maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is coming into effect on Wednesday.

Some women will still be able to give birth in Elgin, but those considered to be at risk will have to make the journey to Aberdeen or Inverness.

Those who develop complications during labour at Dr Gray's will receive emergency treatment from on-call consultants at the hospital.

They would then be transferred to Inverness.

The NHS Grampian move - announced last month - is due to staff shortages.

'Additional reassurance'

The Keep Mum (Maternity Unit for Moray) group has been campaigning to protect services at Dr Gray's.

Following concerns about the move, NHS Grampian had later confirmed on-call consultants would provide emergency care.

The health board said it was hoped that "clarification" on the arrangements would "offer additional reassurance to the local community".

Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood said she had been assured mothers-to-be would not be put at risk by the downgrading.

More than 12,500 people signed a petition against the downgrade.