A revised pay offer aimed at preventing strikes by workers at Aberdeen Airport has been rejected.

The new deal had been put to members of the Unite union, who had overwhelmingly rejected a previous offer.

The offer was made during four hours of talks on Monday between airport management and officials from Unite at the conciliation service Acas.

A 24-hour strike is planned for Friday, then 2 and 16 August. Unite said the action would involve about 170 workers.

Unite said management had offered a "marginally improved" offer of 2.8%, with the union pressing for a 3% rise, which it says has been offered to workers at Glasgow Airport.

Regional officer Tommy Campbell said: ""The latest pitiful effort by Aberdeen International Airport to end this dispute has been overwhelmingly rejected by Unite members.

"The management seem more intent on causing widespread disruption to their operations - and the public - on the basis of not being prepared to give our members the same pay award as the workforce at Glasgow International Airport, which is owned by the same parent company."

A spokesperson for Aberdeen International Airport said: "Talks with staff representatives concluded in a positive place on Monday following a much improved offer and we are extremely disappointed to have had our latest pay proposal rejected.

"We are in ongoing discussion with Unite and remain optimistic that we will resolve matters without any impact on operations at the airport."