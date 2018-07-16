Talks aimed at preventing a strike by workers at Aberdeen Airport are expected to take place.

The Unite union said last week that 88% of workers had rejected a pay offer.

It said 24-hour action was planned for this Friday, then 2 and 16 August, unless the dispute could be resolved.

Airport management and officials from the Unite will meet with the conciliation service Acas on Monday afternoon.

Unite had said the action would involve about 170 workers, including security and airfield operations.

An airport spokesman said an "entirely fair and reasonable" offer had been made, but efforts would continue to be made to find a resolution.