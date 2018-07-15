Footballer seriously injured in match

Image copyright SNS Image caption Jordan Brown's injury came during a friendly match with Aberdeen

A footballer has been seriously injured after a clash of heads during a game at Balmoral Stadium in Cove.

Cove Rangers player Jordan Brown was involved in a collision with Aberdeen's Andrew Considine during a friendly match.

After the incident, early in the second half, spectators were asked to leave the stadium.

The emergency services have been called and Jordan Brown is receiving treatment.