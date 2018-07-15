Footballer seriously injured in match
A footballer has been seriously injured after a clash of heads during a game at Balmoral Stadium in Cove.
Cove Rangers player Jordan Brown was involved in a collision with Aberdeen's Andrew Considine during a friendly match.
After the incident, early in the second half, spectators were asked to leave the stadium.
The emergency services have been called and Jordan Brown is receiving treatment.