Women who develop complications during labour at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin will receive emergency treatment from on-call consultants at the hospital.

The NHS Grampian maternity announcement follows concern about a downgrading of services due to staff shortage.

'Low risk' women who develop complications are to be sent to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

NHS Grampian said on-call consultants would provide emergency care to women in this situation, before a transfer.

The health board said it was hoped that "clarification" on the arrangements would "offer additional reassurance to the local community".

Dr Jamie Hogg, Dr Gray's divisional clinical director, said: "These types of complications are extremely rare during 'low risk' pregnancies but we hope that this will offer people the additional reassurance that should someone require urgent, lifesaving consultant intervention during labour at Dr Gray's then it can be provided."

The Keep Mum (Maternity Unit for Moray) group has been campaigning to protect services at Dr Gray's.