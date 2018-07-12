Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was alleged to have been deliberately hit by a car and badly injured in Aberdeen.

The incident happened near the Staging Post pub on Old Meldrum Road, Bucksburn, at about 19:30 on Wednesday.

The man, who is in his 50s, was hit by a white Skoda Octavia. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with "serious" injuries.

Police said a 34-year-old man had been arrested over the incident.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "The area would have been busy at the time and we are urging anyone who was around to contact us.

"We have spoken to a number of people so far and will continue with this today.

"I'd like to thank the public for their patience with the road closure while we carried out necessary inquiries."