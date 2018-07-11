Image copyright Commonwealth War Graves Commission Image caption A Royal Naval Division shoulder title was found

An Aberdeen sailor killed during World War One is to receive a full military burial service in France on Wednesday after his remains were identified more than 100 years after his death.

Able Seaman James Robertson was 27 when he died in April 1917 during the capture of Gavrelle.

The human remains, and uniform shoulder titles, were found in 2016.

The MoD's Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre had two possible candidates, before DNA confirmation.

Image copyright MOD Image caption The Royal Naval Division was set up by at the beginning of the conflict

Mr Robertson had joined the Royal Naval Division (RND) at the beginning of the war.

The RND was created after a surplus of Naval volunteers came forward after war was declared.

Image copyright Commonwealth War Graves Commission Image caption Able Seaman James Robertson died while serving with the Anson Battalion

A shortfall in infantry divisions in the Army led to the formation of the RND to supplement land forces.

'Fierce fighting'

Mr Robertson served with the Hood Battalion, fighting in Gallipoli and Northern France.

In January 1917, he joined the Anson Battalion and it was during "fierce fighting" in the village of Gavrelle that he died on 28 April 1917.

His nephew, Frank Treasurer, 81, will attend the service at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Orchard Dump Cemetery in France on Wednesday morning.