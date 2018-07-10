Workers at Aberdeen International Airport have voted for strike action, Unite has said.

The union said 88% of workers had rejected the latest pay offer.

It said 24-hour action was planned for 20 July, 2 August and 16 August, unless the dispute can be resolved.

An airport spokesman said: "We believe we have made an offer that is entirely fair and reasonable and we are committed to continuing discussions to reach a resolution."

Unite said the action would involve about 170 workers, including security and airfield operations.

Unite regional officer Wullie Wallace said: "Unite remain open to further discussions with a view to resolving the dispute."