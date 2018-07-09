NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

New AECC replacement name revealed as The Event Complex Aberdeen

  9 July 2018


The replacement for the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre is to be named The Event Complex Aberdeen.

Plans for the new conference, exhibition and entertainment venue were approved in March 2015.

Work is ongoing and it is scheduled to open in 2019.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said of the announcement: "The Event Complex Aberdeen represents one of the most significant developments in the history of the city."

