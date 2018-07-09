Five detained in Shetland by immigration officials
- 9 July 2018
Five people have been detained following raids by immigration officials on two Chinese takeaways in Shetland.
The Home Office said Immigration Enforcement officers went to Hai Yang in Scalloway and Taste of China in Brae last Thursday evening in an intelligence-led operation.
All five have been detained while steps are taken to remove them from the UK.
The businesses were served notices about illegal workers and face fines.