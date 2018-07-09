Cannabis and ecstasy worth £25,000 seized in Inverurie
9 July 2018
Cannabis and ecstasy with a combined estimated street value of £25,000 has been recovered in Inverurie, police have said.
Officers said cannabis worth £23,000 and £2,000 of ecstasy was seized from an address in the Aberdeenshire town on Friday, along with £27,000 in cash.
Two local men, aged 20 and 21, have been charged.
Police Scotland said the men were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.