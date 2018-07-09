NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen to get first taxi rate rise in seven years

  • 9 July 2018

Aberdeen is to have its first taxi rate rise in seven years.

Members of the city council's licensing committee agreed the 5% increase by adjusting yardage figures, which means additional charges to the basic tariff will begin after a shorter distance.

It is due to come into effect on 21 August.

It followed a consultation on two proposals. The local authority reviews fares every 18 months, but had not increased them since 2011.

