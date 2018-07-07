Fire crews tackle industrial estate blaze in Elgin
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in Elgin in Moray.
Crews were called to a recycling centre at Moycroft Industrial Estate at about 14:34.
Five appliances were sent to the scene. Huge plumes of grey and black smoke could be seen in the area.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "There are no casualties and crews currently remain in attendance".