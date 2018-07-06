Armed police called to disturbance at Aberdeen flat
Armed police are responding to a disturbance at a flat in Aberdeen.
Officers were called to an address in Rosehill Drive, near Hilton, at about 16:40.
A police spokesman said the incident was "contained" and there was no threat to the wider public.