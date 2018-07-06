NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Kirkwall lifeboat launched to assist grounded yacht

  • 6 July 2018
Lifeboat and inflatable alongside yacht Image copyright RNLI Kirkwall
Image caption Kirkwall lifeboat's inflatable launch assisting two people on board the yacht

Kirkwall lifeboat was launched to assist a yacht that ran aground in the Orkney islands.

The "Dieaneira" put out a mayday call after the incident which happened to the west of Shapinsay.

Although the boat had refloated by the time the RNLI arrived on scene, it had a small leak so the lifeboat crew escorted it into Kirkwall marina

The launch was requested by Shetland Coastguard. It was the twelfth call out for the Kirkwall lifeboat this year.

