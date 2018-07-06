Image caption The platform exploded on 6 July 1988

The 167 men who died in the Piper Alpha disaster 30 years ago will be remembered when all their names are read out at a special service.

The platform exploded on 6 July 1988. There were 61 survivors.

Lord Cullen's report into the disaster after a 13-month inquiry led to a radical overhaul of safety practices.

A 30th anniversary Act of Remembrance will be held at the Piper Alpha Memorial Garden in Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park on Friday evening.

The service will also be streamed live on the UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy Facebook page so anyone who wants to see it - including workers offshore - can be involved.

'Powerful thing'

The Rev Gordon Craig, the UK oil and gas industry chaplain, will lead the Act of Remembrance.

He said: "So many lives were affected on that terrible night and it is right and proper that we take a little time to recognise this.

Image caption All the victims are named on the Piper Alpha memorial

"We'll be reading out the names of everyone who didn't make it back. And that in itself is a hugely powerful thing to do because it takes a long time to read all 167 names.

"For some, coming to a commemoration like this helps. For others they want to go and hide because they don't want to be reminded. That's just the way loss works."

"My prayer is we provide a little crumb of comfort to those affected most."

Image copyright PA Image caption Sixty one men survived the disaster

He added: "I think it is vital that the industry takes time to remember too.

"The deaths of those men led to massive improvements in the way safety was managed in North Sea industry. It became an infinitely safer place than it was in 1988 but it will only remain so if we all play our part.

"Remembering the cost when things go horribly wrong can only encourage us all to work safely."

Always be grateful

One Piper Alpha survivor, Geoff Bollands, told BBC Scotland: " I remember it like it was yesterday. It's very vivid.

"I managed to get out and off the platform about two minutes before the big fireball - a very sad moment because you knew when that fireball went up there would be people who were caught up in it.

"I'll always be grateful that I got off. That I saw my children grow up and that I have grandchildren now.

Image caption The live broadcast of the service from the memorial garden allows workers offshore to take part

"But looking back 30 years you can't help thinking about my colleagues and friends who didn't survive. And their families will be very sad remembering the occasion."

Deirdre Michie, chief executive of industry body Oil and Gas, said: "The coming together of industry is so important, reinforcing as it does that we continue to honour and keep in our thoughts, those who died as a result of that awful tragedy.

"It is an important milestone in what is an ongoing journey - one in which we need to ensure every generation shares our determination that it will never happen again."

'Never forget'

Les Linklater, executive director of the Step Change in Safety group, said of the live service broadcast: "It's really important that everyone involved in the oil and gas industry, particularly those working offshore, have the opportunity to watch and be part of the Piper Alpha 30th Act of Remembrance."

Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett added: "The Piper Alpha tragedy was 30 years ago, yet the events of that night are as shocking today three decades on. It will forever be imprinted on the Aberdeen memory.

"We will never forget the 167 men who died in the tragedy - dads, sons, brothers, uncles, nephews, partners, friends and colleagues, and that is why it is so important that the City of Aberdeen and industry come together for this Act of Remembrance."

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said in April it had written to all oil and gas operators expressing concern about the number of gas releases in the industry.

The regulator said some had come "perilously close to disaster" and that more needed to be done to tackle them.