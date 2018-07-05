Image caption The pair were jailed at the High Court in Glasgow

A man jailed for armed robbery at an Aberdeen bookmakers was a footballer who turned to drugs after injury cost him his career, a court has heard.

Warren Keating, 29, who signed for Liverpool FC, and fellow Liverpudlian Darren Summers, 30, were convicted of holding a knife to the throat of an employee and taking £2,800.

It happened at Coral in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen in 2016.

Keating was jailed for five years and Summers for four.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Scott said the pair had travelled to Aberdeen because they needed money.

'Took to drugs'

She added: "During the robbery you had your faces masked, you held a knife at a female employee's throat and took £2,800 from the safe and both boasted after about how easy it was."

Defence QC David Moggach, representing Keating, told the court: "Mr Keating was a promising footballer and was signed up by Liverpool Football Club, but because of injury he could not follow that career and took to drugs.

"When he is released from prison he wants to make something of his life."

Defence counsel Gareth Jones, representing Summers, said his client had previous convictions for low level dishonesty.

He added: "This marks an escalation in his offending behaviour. He has expressed remorse."

"He is married with four young children."