Fire crews battle Aberdeen wildfire
- 5 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are dealing with a gorse fire at an Aberdeen golf course.
Two fire engines and a wildfire unit were called to Links Road, close to the Royal Aberdeen course, at about 04:40 on Thursday.
It is understood the blaze currently covers an area measuring about 50m by 30m.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said no-one had been injured and that fire crews remained at the scene to dampen down the area.