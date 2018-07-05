Fire crews battle Aberdeen wildfire

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gorse fire breaks out near Aberdeen

Firefighters are dealing with a gorse fire at an Aberdeen golf course.

Two fire engines and a wildfire unit were called to Links Road, close to the Royal Aberdeen course, at about 04:40 on Thursday.

It is understood the blaze currently covers an area measuring about 50m by 30m.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said no-one had been injured and that fire crews remained at the scene to dampen down the area.