Woman charged over snake 'cruelty' video
An 18-year-old woman has been charged with animal cruelty after a video posted on social media appeared to show a snake being abused.
Police said the video was circulated on the afternoon of Wednesday 4 July.
They said that they had carried out an investigation alongside the Scottish SPCA and identified a woman from Aberdeen as the alleged abuser.
She has been reported to the procurator fiscal and is due to appear at court in the city at a later date.
Sgt Jonathan Spence said: "Inquiries were carried out involving police and the Scottish SPCA and we are grateful to members of the public who have assisted."