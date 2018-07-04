Cannabis worth £250,000 recovered in Aberdeen
- 4 July 2018
A cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of more than £250,000 has been recovered in Aberdeen, police have said.
A drug search warrant was executed in the Langstane Place area of the city on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said two men, aged 24 and 35, were arrested in connection with a cultivation.
They have been charged and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.