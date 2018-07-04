Sex offender jailed for abuse and pictures

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ryan Leisk was arrested in 2015

A sex offender who had sex with a woman in the presence of a 10-year-old boy has been jailed for four and a half years.

Ryan Leisk, 32, began preying on children when he was a teenager and was found with indecent pictures after police arrested him in 2015.

He was found guilty of indecency against girls and engaging in sexual activity when a boy was there.

His crimes were committed in Aberdeen and an Aberdeenshire village.

Leisk, of Aberdeen, had denied a series of charges at the High Court in Edinburgh.

'Abhorrent crimes'

Lord Kinclaven said: "As I think you appreciate there is no alternative to a custodial sentence."

The judge said that he bore in mind that a limited number of images were involved.

Defence counsel Shelagh McCall QC said Leisk was willing to undertake any offender programmes that were identified as suitable for him.

Leisk was placed on the sex offenders register.

Det Ch Insp Lorna Ferguson said: "These abhorrent crimes were committed over a significant period of time and involved young victims.

"I would like to thank the victims for reporting what happened and for their courage throughout the trial."