Image caption Club chairman Stewart Milne and manager Derek McInnes performed the ceremony

The start of the construction phase for Aberdeen FC's new stadium and training complex has been marked.

The £50m 20,000-seater development is at Kingsford, near Westhill.

Plans were put on hold last October but the council approved them in January.

Club chairman Stewart Milne and manager Derek McInnes performed the ceremonial sod cutting. The No Kingsford Stadium protest group is pursuing a judicial review in a bid to stop the project going ahead.

The ceremony marked work beginning on phase one of the development, which includes a training pavilion and a number of pitches.

Aberdeen FC believes the new facilities are vital to its future, but objectors claimed the stadium should be located elsewhere.

The plans were not called in by the Scottish government.