Nine Aberdeen councillors suspended by Labour have been referred to the party's National Constitutional Committee to have their membership considered.

The group were suspended in May last year.

It came after they disobeyed former leader Kezia Dugdale's instructions not to form a coalition with Conservatives.

The National Executive Committee disputes panel has now referred them to National Constitutional Committee.

Councillor Jenny Laing, Aberdeen Labour Group leader, said "Whilst we are disappointed by the Disputes Panel's decision today we are not surprised they have chosen to refer the matter to the National Constitutional Committee rather than overturn the SEC decision.

"We now look forward to finally being given the opportunity to present our case as we believe we have compelling evidence which proves our administration continues to work with trade unions to actively resist austerity, defend local services from cuts, protect jobs by opposing compulsory redundancies and fights to ensure local government is properly funded.

Councillor Laing added: "Anybody who has read our manifesto and administration policy document will be well aware that we are delivering exactly what was asked for by Scottish Labour."

There is no date for the NCC meeting yet.

The Conservative coalition came after the local government elections.