Woman airlifted to hospital after Aberdeenshire crash
- 3 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.
The two-vehicle accident - involving a Morris Minor and a Renault van - happened at about 08:00 on the Mintlaw to Fraserburgh road, near the Newark junction.
The woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The road has been closed in both directions.