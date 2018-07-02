Fire-damaged Ballater station to reopen later in summer
- 2 July 2018
A rebuilt historic railway station in Royal Deeside which was destroyed by fire will reopen later this summer.
The Old Royal Station in Ballater was ravaged by the blaze in May 2015.
The old station had been the final stopping point for members of the Royal Family heading to Balmoral.
Aberdeenshire Council has now taken possession of the new building for it to be fully fitted out before the building opens to the public in August.