A woman who died after a collision between two motorbikes has been named as a 65-year-old from Germany.

Marietta Ruffing died after the crash on the A93 near Braemar on Sunday.

Police Scotland is appealing for dashcam footage.

Sgt Peter Henderson said: "We are grateful to members of the public who have contacted us. We continue to appeal to anyone who saw either vehicle in the lead up to this incident, or indeed the collision itself."