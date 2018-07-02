Former Aberdeen lord provost James Wyness dies aged 85
Former Aberdeen lord provost James Wyness has died at the age of 85.
Mr Wyness - provost from 1992 to 1996 - welcomed former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev when he received the Freedom of Aberdeen in 1993.
Barney Crockett, the current lord provost of Aberdeen, said: "Jim was a wonderful person, who was dedicated to his family and the city of Aberdeen.
"As a local councillor and as lord provost he was held in high regard by all at the council."
He added: "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time."