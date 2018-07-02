Four people have been arrested after a break-in in Aberdeenshire in the early hours of Monday.

Police said the 03:40 Newburgh incident at Costcutters was being linked to a later crash on the old A90 at Balmedie.

The four occupants of the grey Honda - three men and a woman - were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment after the 04:10 crash.

Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The road between Newburgh and Balmedie was closed as a result. and diversions put in place.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "Our inquiries are ongoing into both of these incidents and I would urge anyone who was in the Main Street area of Newburgh or on the old A90 at Balmedie around the time of these incidents to get in touch.

"These two incidents are believed to be linked and four people are currently arrested in connection with the alleged break-in at Costcutters."

He urged anyone with information to come forward.