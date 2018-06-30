Customers urged to use water wisely

Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish Water is asking customers in Moray to use their water wisely as a result of the heatwave.

The company said areas served by the Badentinan Water Treatment Works were effected, including Elgin, Lossiemouth, Dufftown and Craigellachie.

They have advised people to save water by turning off the tap when brushing teeth and using a watering can instead of a garden hose.

The company has also has put together a free water saving pack for customers.

It includes details on gadgets, such as tap aerators and shower timers, to save water in the kitchen, bathroom and garden.