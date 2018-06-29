Aberdeen fog forces rescue helicopter road landing
- 29 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A section of road near Aberdeen beach had to be closed on Friday morning to allow a coastguard rescue helicopter to land.
Thick fog meant the aircraft - carrying a sick crewman from a boat - could not land at Aberdeen International Airport or Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Instead, it touched down by the golf course at the Beach Esplanade. The road later reopened.
Decisions on where to land in these situations are down to the pilot.