Image copyright Aberdeen Coastguard

A section of road near Aberdeen beach had to be closed on Friday morning to allow a coastguard rescue helicopter to land.

Thick fog meant the aircraft - carrying a sick crewman from a boat - could not land at Aberdeen International Airport or Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Instead, it touched down by the golf course at the Beach Esplanade. The road later reopened.

Decisions on where to land in these situations are down to the pilot.