The first main section of the new Aberdeen bypass is expected to open on Wednesday.

The four-mile (7km) stretch is between Parkhill and Blackdog.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said the new road and junctions would reduce journey times and improve safety.

The £745m 28-mile bypass is one of Scotland's biggest infrastructure projects. The bypass was given the green light by Scottish ministers in 2009, but was delayed by legal action.

The speed limit for the section of road opening will be 70mph, with a reduced speed limit on the approach to slip roads at the junctions.

The overall project is behind schedule, and a late Autumn deadline is being worked towards.

Mr Brown said new sections of the bypass would be opened when possible.