NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Petition supports nine councillors suspended by Labour

  • 25 June 2018

A petition in support of nine Aberdeen councillors suspended by the Labour party has been launched ahead of a decision on their future.

The group were suspended for disobeying former leader Kezia Dugdale's instructions not to form a coalition with Conservatives.

The Scottish executive committee has referred the group to the national constitutional committee.

They were suspended in May last year after the local government elections.

