NHS Grampian has issued a warning after a man claiming to be a doctor visited an elderly patient at her home in Aberdeenshire.

The woman was visited in Oldmeldrum earlier this week.

The man - claiming to be called Dr Gordon - was allowed into her home. He was not her GP, and was not from her local surgery. They spoke but there was no indication that anything was stolen.

NHS Grampian said it was relieved the patient did not come to any harm.

A spokesman said it appeared to be an isolated incident, but details have been shared with practices.

Patients are being reminded that genuine NHS staff will always be able to identify themselves, and will not be offended if asked to show a form of identification.