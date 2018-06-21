Image copyright Google

Proposals for nearly 300 flats overlooking Aberdeen's famous Rubislaw Quarry have been turned down.

Canadian developer Carttera wants to build the flats - looking like blocks of granite - as well as a gym and bistro on the edge of the site.

However, members of the planning development management committee voted seven to two to reject the plans.

Earlier this week a protest against the development was held at the quarry by members of the local community.

Rubislaw Quarry was credited with giving Aberdeen its Granite City name.

Millions of tonnes of granite were excavated from the quarry, which closed in 1971 and is now filled with water.