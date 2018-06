Image caption Lifeboats and fishing boats were involved in the search

A major rescue operation in the Moray Firth has been suspended amid suspicions a distress call was a hoax.

A mayday radio message was received shortly before 18:00 on Monday reporting that three people were abandoning their boat.

Three lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and fishing vessels joined the operation but nothing was found.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the search would not be resumed unless new information came to light.