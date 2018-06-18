Image copyright RNLI/Nicholas Leach Image caption The Buckie RNLI lifeboat is taking part in the operation

A major search operation has been launched in the Moray Firth, after a mayday call in which three people were reported to be abandoning their boat.

The call raising the alarm was made at about 17:50.

The Macduff, Buckie and Fraserburgh RNLI lifeboats have been launched to assist.

The Coastguard helicopter from Inverness is also carrying out a search of the area, assisted by some local fishing boats.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard received a mayday call on Channel 16 from a vessel with three persons onboard reporting that they were abandoning ship in the Moray Firth area.

"Banff Coastguard Rescue Team, Buckie, MacDuff and Fraserburgh Lifeboats and HM Coastguard SAR helicopter from Inverness are currently searching the area.

"HM Coastguard has issued a mayday relay broadcast to all vessels in the area asking them if they can assist in the search.

"Three local fishing vessels have responded and have joined the search also.

"This incident is ongoing and we have no further information at this stage."