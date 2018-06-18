Image copyright Police Scotland

Relatives of a 14-year-old boy who died after falling ill in Aberdeenshire have thanked everyone who tried to save his life.

Zaine Grieve fell ill in the School Brae area of Portlethen at about 23:00 on Saturday.

His family said in a statement: "We would like to thank the passersby who stopped and tried their best to save Zaine's life, as well as the emergency services who attended."

They said they were "devastated".

'Extremely popular'

Police said the death was not suspicious but officers were trying to establish the exact circumstances.

The teenager's family said: "We have been left absolutely devastated by the death of Zaine who was a much-loved son and brother.

"Zaine was extremely popular and will be missed by all his family and many friends.

"We would also like to thank everyone who has sent us messages of support."