The Royal Bank of Scotland is taking up office space at the Marischal Square development in Aberdeen city centre.

RBS will move from its current base in the west end to the £107m office and leisure development in August.

Mark Gall, regional director for corporate and commercial banking for Royal Bank of Scotland, said it was a prime city centre location.

In December, ice cream firm Mackie's became the first shop to open in the Marischal Square development.