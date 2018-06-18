NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Offshore platform workers balloted on industrial action

Workers on three offshore platforms operated by oil firm Total are being balloted on possible industrial action.

The Unite union said members on the Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar installations are having pay and conditions reviewed.

The union said it includes proposals to change rotas.

A spokesperson for Total said a consultation process was under way with the workforce. The ballot closes on 28 June.

