Air and sea search off Shetland for overdue race yacht
- 15 June 2018
A search is under way for an overdue yacht off Shetland.
The Lerwick lifeboat along with the Coastguard helicopter are looking for the Cariberia.
The yacht is understood to have two crew on board.
It is taking part in the Round Britain and Ireland Yacht Race.