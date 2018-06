A woman has been charged after two pedestrians in their 80s were injured in a collision in Aberdeenshire.

The man and woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the accident in the Station Road area of Ellon on Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland said a 43-year-old woman had been charged in relation to alleged road traffic offences.

She will be reported to the procurator fiscal and is expected to appear at court at a later date.