Moray councillors have unanimously approved a new SNP minority administration.

The authority was run by a coalition of Conservatives and independents until all but one of the Tories walked away from the administration.

Uncertainty has surrounded the leadership of the authority for more than two weeks.

Graham Leadbitter is the authority's new leader, with SNP colleague Shona Morrison the authority's convenor.

The Conservatives had offered talks with independent and Labour councillors, but said the offer came to nothing.

Seven of eight Conservatives had previously withdrawn, with convener James Allan remaining.

It left an administration group of five independents plus the convener.

The Conservatives said the initial decision followed years of Scottish government cuts to the council's budget which had brought the council to the brink of bankruptcy.