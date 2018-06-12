Image caption The sign, pictured in 1976, is recognised around the world

An iconic piece of Hollywood history has been on show in the less glamorous surroundings of an offshore equipment yard in Aberdeenshire before embarking on a world tour.

The 50ft high letter 'H' from the famous sign that was replaced in 1978 has been assembled in Oldmeldrum.

The artist who bought and restored the sign is a friend of the manager at equipment firm James Fisher Offshore.

The H had stood high on the Hollywood hills for more than 50 years.

Image caption Work is being done on the H in Oldmeldrum

Artist Bill Mack bought the H when it was in storage.

Using the white metal panels that made the original sign, it was restored.

He is a friend of Keith Douglas, who runs James Fisher Offshore in Oldmeldrum, where it has been undergoing assembly checks.

'Looks magnificent'

Mr Douglas, who is also promoting the tour, said: "My friend Bill Mack bought the sign as an act of memorabilia purchase.

"In 2012 we recreated the H from the original panels. It means everything.

"It's the first time the sign's been seen outside the States.

"It's up and it looks magnificent."

He added: "Every aspiring star would climb the hill and touch the letter H. That gives the metal the heartbeat that is the Hollywood sign."

The five-year tour will start in London later this month, before visiting 60 cities around the world.

It will then return home to Los Angeles to become a permanent installation.