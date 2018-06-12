Image copyright PA

No criminal proceedings are being brought after a shotgun was used to relight a flare on a North Sea platform.

The incident happened on Total's Elgin platform, 150 miles (241km) east of Aberdeen, on 26 December.

The platform had been shut down following a leak in the Forties pipeline.

A 50-year-old man was charged, but the Crown Office has now said there will be no action at this time.

A fault with the automated system meant a modified gun was used instead.

The man had been reported in connection with alleged firearms licence offences.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal deals with every case on its own individual facts and circumstances and will take action where there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to do so.

"Following full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of this case, including the mitigating circumstances, the procurator fiscal decided that there should be no criminal proceedings at this time.

"The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future."