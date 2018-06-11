Image copyright Ryan Main

An attempt by Conservative councillors in Moray to establish a new coalition has failed.

The authority was run by a coalition of Conservatives and independents until all but one of the Tories walked away from the administration.

The SNP hopes to take over as a minority when the council meets to discuss its leadership this Wednesday.

The Conservatives offered talks with independent and Labour councillors, but later said the offer came to nothing.

Seven of eight Conservatives had earlier withdrawn, with convener James Allan staying.

It left an administration group of five independents and the convener.

The Conservatives said the initial decision followed years of Scottish government cuts to the council's budget which had brought the council to the brink of bankruptcy.