Image caption Dean Reynolds denied culpable homicide

A man has been cleared of killing a teenage colleague by starting a machine while he was inside.

Michael McLean, 17, died in hospital in August 2015 after an incident on the last day of his summer job at an Aberdeenshire industrial cleaning firm.

Dean Reynolds, 23, from Keith, denied culpable homicide.

A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen took an hour-and-a-half to find the culpable homicide charge not proven by a majority.

Image caption Michael McLean's father performed CPR on him

Mr McLean was found at the premises of Denholm MacNamee, in Inverurie.

The teenager's father Mark McLean - who also worked at the firm - battled to save his life after he was found badly injured.

The spooler machine in question is used to raise and lower subsea cables.