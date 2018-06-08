A care home in Moray has been told to make urgent improvements.

A probe into the quality of care and support at Spynie Care Home in Elgin came after a number of concerns were raised by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate has now served a formal improvement notice aimed at ensuring the needs of older residents are met.

The care home, operated by Intobeige, previously said the standard of care was of the "utmost importance".

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "When inspectors visited this care home recently, they found the quality of care experienced by residents to be unacceptable.

"We will continue to support this service and will visit again, unannounced, to check on progress. If we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently, we will not hesitate to take further action."